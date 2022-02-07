WATCH: New Ford Ranger’s advanced cabin tech detailed

Pretoria - Ford Ranger fans are eagerly awaiting the new-generation of their favourite bakkie, which is expected to go on sale later this year. Not only does the new model up the ante in terms of engine options and loading innovations, but it also takes a significant stride when it comes to interior technology. In its latest preview of the upcoming model, Ford has released more comprehensive information on the cabin innovations that buyers can expect.

It’s no secret that the new Ford Ranger is significantly more digitised. Gone is the traditional analogue instrument cluster; in its place you’ll find a customisable 8.0-inch digital instrument panel, which allows more information to be presented to the driver. It features start-up and farewell animations as well as realistic body style avatars. Depending on the model, drivers will be able to toggle between various layouts and there’s also a ‘calm view’ that removes information on demand from the display. The digital instrument cluster also displays a different theme for each of the drive modes.

Buyers can also look forward to a significantly larger vertical infotainment system. Depending on the model, the new Ford Ranger can be equipped with either a 10.1-inch or 12-inch touchscreen, featuring a customisable split-screen setup with an information-on-demand panel always available at the bottom of the screen. This displays key information, like navigation, the user’s connected smartphone and more. Ford opted for the large vertical layout because it allows drivers to view the navigation map while still leaving room at the bottom for other functions like climate and entertainment. New-generation infotainment

At the heart of the system is the new Ford Sync 4A system, which offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as real-time traffic information. The new Ranger models will be fitted with a built-in modem that allows owners to update the software and stay connected to their vehicle remotely. To that end the FordPass app allows them to remote check things like vehicle location and fuel level, and even perform a remote start to pre-condition the vehicle’s cabin, activating the heating or cooling to previously set temperatures. The infotainment system also includes a dedicated off-road screen that allows drivers to monitor things like roll angles, vehicle pitch, steering angle and driveline mode. “The new SYNC®i 4A screens are a huge change for Ranger, and the addition of the latest-generation SYNC 4A system delivers the sort of experience that customers expect from their smartphones,” says SYNC application engineer George Christopoulos.

“It’s got more computing power and better machine learning, and it’s more intuitive for users. More than that, we’ve been able to declutter the dashboard and make accessing vehicle settings both easier and quicker.” Thankfully not all of the traditional controls have been absorbed into the huge screen as Ford has included a few physical controls for the basic climate functions and there’s also a traditional volume knob. Premium sound system

Speaking of sound, the new bakkie will be available with a premium B&O sound system featuring a 660-watt amplifier and 10 speakers that are balanced by intelligent digital signal processing. The once humble owners manual has been brought into the information age too, as owners are able to use the central screen to access a digital manual that includes how-to videos. Never work in the dark again