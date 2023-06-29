Ford Mustang GT4 revealed as key member of brand’s racing line-up

Spa, Belgium - Ford wants its latest Mustang to compete in all corners of the motorsport world, and its latest contender is the new GT4. Revealed at the 24 Hours of Spa event in Belgium this week, the Mustang GT4 is based on the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, and joins the recently revealed Mustang GT3 competition car.

Its timely launch will allow the Blue Oval to continue an uninterrupted tenure in the SRO-sanctioned GT4 category, which it first entered in 2017. As with the aforementioned GT3, the Mustang GT4 boasts a colourful livery by renowned motorsport livery designer Troy Lee. Ford’s global motorsport director Mark Rushbrook said the Mustang GT4 is a key member of the company’s racing line-up.

“It’s placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program,” Rushbrook said. “With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.” The Ford Mustang Dark Horse, first introduced in 2022, was the precursor to the launch of a whole family of Mustang race cars making their debuts this year, Ford says.

These include the new Mustang GT4, the recently revealed Mustang GT3, as well as the upcoming Mustang Dark Horse R and more. They will race at legendary tracks around the world from Daytona to Bathurst, featuring accessibility ranging from the heights of professional GT racing all the way to consumer track days. The GT4 race car will be built by Multimatic, while its Ford Coyote-based V8 engine is set to be produced in-house by Ford in Detroit.

“We’re proud to work with so many great partners on these race vehicle programs,” said Ford’s motorsports powertrain manager Christian Hertrich. “It’s also special to be able to do all of the engine work for the Mustang GT4 fully in-house. We’ve got a great team, and I’m excited for Mustang fans to see the Mustang GT4 in action.” The vehicle features Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers as well as a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, paddle shifters with pneumatic actuation, natural fibre body panels and a unique aero package developed to meet GT4 category targets.