King Katra crowned 2020 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto champion

Johannesburg - In the throes of darkness at a top-secret location on Saturday night, the country’s top spinners battled it out for the second annual Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title.

After a tyre-screeching final battle between Eddie Rasta and King Katra, that captivated a global online audience, King Katra walked away as the 2020 champion!

From qualifying, contested via an online voting mechanic and judges voting, the top 8 were selected to go into the next round, which was broadcast live on Red Bull TV and IOL. Katra made his way to the final by facing off against the defending champion Veejaro Hendricks in the quarter finals and impressed the panel of judges. For the semi-final and final rounds, the panel was bolstered by the competitors who’d been knocked out in the earlier rounds of competition.

“It feels so great to be in the number one position!” said an emotional Katra. “I worked really hard. There were times where I didn’t have much faith in myself, but I knew I had all the people at home backing me. I knew I had to push and make sure I made them proud.”

The online audience also got to witness the OG of spinning, Magesh Ndaba, showing off his classic skills in the new BMW M3. The legend - who was also a judge at the event - gave South Africans his top tier donuts in the BMW M-Town obstacle course that was part of the competition.