WATCH: Ford unleashes new racing Ranger Raptor for gruelling Baja 1000

Melbourne - You don’t create a vehicle as capable as the new Ford Ranger Raptor without some kind of motorsport plan in mind, and that aspect of the newcomer’s life is officially kicking off with what you see here. Built by Ford Performance in conjunction with Kelly Racing of Australia, the new racing Raptor will compete in the gruelling Score International Baja 1000 off-road race, which kicks off on November 18.

Known as one of the world’s toughest and most prestigious off-road races, the Baja 1000 takes place on the treacherous desert terrain of the Baja California Peninsula, which includes many tough climbs and steep drops. “The Baja 1000 is a demanding event and a well-known proving ground for off-road vehicles,” said Ford Performance Off-Road Motorsports Supervisor Brian Novak. “We are excited to compete in this extreme event with Ranger Raptor.” Ford has raced successfully at Baja for more than 50 years, and in more recent times it has fielded the F-150 Raptor and Bronco.

Fielded by Lovell Racing in the stock class for near-standard vehicles, the Ranger Raptor also takes an ecological stance this year as its 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine will be powered by Shell’s low carbon biofuel, which consists of more than 30% sustainably sourced bio components. “Demonstrating low-carbon fuels in performance settings like the Baja 1000 can help bring biofuels and other clean energy technologies to scale more quickly, and help to make them more available and affordable for everyone,” said Ford’s Global Director of Sustainability, Cynthia Williams. If you haven’t already, watch the new racing Raptor in the video at the top of the story.