Rare South African-built 1982 Ford Cortina 1-tonne bakkie sells for R190,000 in Scotland

On the November 27 episode of Wheeler Dealers, Mike Brewer's passion for classic pick-up trucks took him to the frosty landscapes of Scotland. His target? A stunning Ford Cortina P100, a nostalgic piece of mechanical engineering many South Africans would have grown up with. The bakkie was on display, imported from Gauteng as part of a private collection, nestled in the heart of the chilly Scottish Highlands. The allure of this vintage vehicle, priced at a modest £8,000 (R188,000), made the long journey more than worthwhile.

Upon arrival, Mike found the 'one-tonne bakkie' in impeccable condition with no rust. The 3.0-litre V6 engine showed promise, though an issue with the heater needed urgent attention to allow it to be driven in the UK’s frigid winter conditions. Undeterred, Mike happily parted with the full asking price and whisked the bakkie away to the workshop, where Elvis, the series ace mechanic, awaited. Elvis wasted no time in tackling the freezing cab issue. A quick visual inspection revealed a heater matrix that wasn't up to the task in the cold UK temperatures. A trip to the Midlands was on the cards to get a new, improved heater matrix with a three-row core which cost £130 (R3,080).

Beneath the bakkie’s chassis, a leaking rear crankshaft oil seal was discovered. Elvis, showcasing his expertise, swiftly pulled out the engine and gearbox for repairs. With a new sump gasket in place, the engine was ready to keep its oil where it belonged. A minor hiccup then emerged as the engine refused to start, traced back to a carburettor issue, specifically the automatic choke mechanism. Once fixed, the Cortina’s engine jumped to life with the classic V6 roar many of our parents and grandparents would be familiar with. Ensuring the pick-up could withstand the wet British weather and salting of the roads in winter, Elvis turned his attention to rust-proofing the underside. Anti-corrosion material was sprayed into chassis box sections, and a thorough coating of protective under-seal completed the task.

Additional enhancements included fresh paint for the wheels, chunkier tires, removal of the unused mechanical fuel pump and a cool pair of spotlights, giving the classic Ford a modern yet timeless appeal. The project culminated in a successful sale with Elvis, the master negotiator, selling the pick-up for a healthy profit of £10,000 (R237,000). Kobus Engelbrecht, pre-owned vehicle sales manager at CMH Kempster Ford Umhlanga said that although the dealership does not have any classic cars currently for sale, “vehicles such as this 40-year-old, Cortina 1-tonne bakkie are a rare find, especially if they’re in mint-condition with original factory parts. Something like this would certainly justify the asking price.”

According to Ford South Africa, the Ford Cortina bakkie, notably the Big Six model, gained popularity in the 1970s and was a South African design exported to the UK. Taking advantage of tax concessions, the pick-up versions were affordable, offering similar performance to top-tier sedans. The design team in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) worked on a Pick Up version of the MKIII Cortina, introducing the first 1600 version in 1971. In 1974, the powerful 2.5-litre Big Six arrived, known for its speed and distinctive features. In 1977, the MKIV Cortina led to the introduction of a second-gen Cortina bakkie, emphasising its strength as a load carrier. It featured reinforced chassis, larger load bays, and 1,000kg payload capacity, earning its reputation as a genuine one-tonner.

The 3.0-litre V6 replaced the 2.5-litre V6, contributing to its commercial success. The Leisure version with two-tone paint and enhanced features was introduced in 1979. The Cortina sedan was phased out in 1983, but the pick-up continued until 1986 when it was succeeded by the Courier. After a 25-year hiatus, Ford re-entered the bakkie market in 2011 with the Ranger, continuing the legacy of providing enthusiasts with sought-after features. The latest Ranger aims to uphold Ford's tradition of delivering what bakkie lovers desire. Stuart Grant, Classic Car Africa historian, speaking to Ford Media in 2020, said: “Technically the term bakkie stems from the colloquial term bak, which loosely translates to bowl or container, and scanning through 1970s motoring publications reveal that it wasn’t until the Ford Cortina pickup’s production was in full swing that South Africans started using the term bakkie for any light utility vehicle.”