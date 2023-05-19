Ford Everest provides peak ride for this Matric Dance Adventure

Fourteen years of schooling are drawing to a close as we hurtle toward the end of the year. Where has all the time gone?

My mind swirls with vivid recollections of all those special moments, but here we were in Grade 12 and facing the first big milestone matric moment – the Matric Dance. Apparently, some girls start planning for this special event – and all the glitzy bits – outfits, make-up, and shoes from Grade 8 already ... who knew? My girl, Kay-Cee, is somewhat offbeat – in both style and personality – and had not really given the dance much thought. The only thing she was sure of was that she did not want a princess-type dress – and so the Pinterest and TikTok research began.

Once she had a design in mind we tracked down a gem of a seamstress in Thelma – who specialises in cosplay and alternative gear – and asked her to replicate the design. A red and black corset with buckles and straps. Kay-Cee opted for a lovely blue fabric – instead of the red – with a hint of black shimmer. By now, you must be wondering if you have inadvertently stumbled into the lifestyle section instead of motoring, but it will all become clearer soon. There we were a few weeks to go, and her outfit was prepped, planned, and in production. Then it struck me that I didn’t know what wheels we were going to use to get her to and from the event. My little Chevy is not exactly the ride Kay-Cee was hoping for, and I was concerned about driving at night – something that I don’t do a lot of in my car.

In the past, I have had a number of opportunities to test drive a range of vehicles, courtesy of my motoring colleague, Willem van de Putte. So a quick call to Willem and a few short minutes later a new ride had been organised. It pays to have connections in the motoring world. One more piece of the matric dance puzzle had fallen into place. Now, ironically, all the vehicles I have had access to as a journalist have been courtesy of Ford. Something about my surname, perhaps?

I have driven a Ford Ranger FX4, followed by a Ford EcoSport Black and a Ford Ranger Raptor SE. Each of these vehicles have been a pleasure to drive, and I certainly am a fan of the brand. But, the jewel in their crown has to be the latest Ford Everest Platinum. What. A. Beauty! After the fun of the Matric dance was over, we took the Platinum out to Harties for a Saturday afternoon jaunt - stopping off at Maggies Farm (home of the famous chicken pie) for refreshments. The next-gen Everest handled well on both the highway and dodging potholes, and we had the opportunity to put it through its paces in rainy conditions after a freak thunderstorm passed through the valley. And we not only had it for the event but also for a full weekend thereafter. It was a thoroughly enjoyable driving experience.

The next-generation Everest embodies luxury and style – it’s sleek and modern-looking – both inside and out. It’s a perfect ride in general, but it certainly brought a feeling of sophistication to our Matric Dance Adventure. There are simply not enough adjectives to describe this vehicle adequately as designers really paid attention to detail – the interior is spacious, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing, with dark grey trim and ambient lighting. Sitting in the cabin gives a feeling of cushioned comfort. Perfect for the many pre-matric dance chores, but also ideal for long road trips. The cabin is fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster and a massive integrated 12.4-inch centre LCD touchscreen. The portrait-orientated screen is also linked to a 360-degree camera with a split-view display to make parking a breeze in tight spaces. The Ford Everest Platinum is the flagship model and, for the first time in South Africa, sees Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine under the bonnet, producing 184kW and 600Nm. Picture: Renata Ford I also made good use of the integrated wireless charging plate and the dash-mounted “pop out” cup-holders in the front!

The SUV comes loaded with new and enhanced driver-assist technologies, and safety features, to help drivers remain focused. I have a real appreciation for these technologies as I have never felt safer as a driver than I did in the Platinum. I absolutely love the blind spot indicators in the side mirrors and Ford’s Matrix LED headlamps with glare-free high beam technology, which made night driving a sheer pleasure. With hair, nails, and make-up complete, Kay-Cee’s Goth look was finished off with a matching purse, dagger and rose earrings, leather gauntlets, a pair of sleek black pants, and Doc Martens. We hooked up Spotify to the entertainment and information system (I have become quite an expert at operating Ford’s SYNC 4A system). And we were off, excitement buzzing in the cabin. Matching colours - the Ford Everest Platinum proved to be a perfect Matric dance accessory. Picture: Renata Ford As is typical of matric dances, couples were arriving in style.

With a slew of classic cars, from Cadillacs to Mustangs, to Bentleys and Jags, the luxury SUV held its own. We felt cool and confident making our way through to the red carpet drop-off area – turning a few heads as we went. I am led to believe that Kay-Cee, too, turned a few heads. While a matric dance may seem like a frivolous event, it is a milestone in a young person's life that they will treasure forever. A special evening was made even more magical with the perfect carriage for my Gothic Cinderella – the Ford Everest Platinum. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to drive it.