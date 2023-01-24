Long-term update: Multi-talented Ford Ranger Raptor SE commands respect

By Reon Pillay Johannesburg – Now that the festivities are over, kids are back at school and load shedding is still a thing, it’s time to look ahead to what we can only hope will be a “brighter” year. The year 2023 has kicked off on a high for many Ford fans who have taken delivery of the new Ford Ranger, and judging by the posts on social media, South Africans are impressed.

But before getting into the next-gen bakkie, I was privileged once again to spend some time in what I believe is one of the best bakkies in the country, the outgoing Ford Ranger Raptor SE. I originally planned to spend some quality, chilled time at home but this was short lived when the “Living The Ranger Life” vibe kicked in. My first day off, on which I originally planned to catch up on some much needed sleep, saw me heading out for my first fishing outing of the holidays. I drove to the Modderfontein Nature Reserve for a day visit and even though it was just for a few hours, we still needed to pack up all the equipment we would normally take for a weekend trip. Space is never an issue for the Ford Ranger Raptor, which easily accommodated all five of our camp chairs, as well as the gazebo, fishing rods, rod stands and tackle boxes.

A few days later I headed off to Bronkhorstspruit Dam, which is about 80km from me, for another day visit and with most Gautengers out of town, it was four-lane open highways all the way. Another thing I love about the Raptor is that when you are on tar roads it feels like you are in a big, luxurious vehicle and not a bakkie that one would think is only meant for off-roading. This is thanks to the sophisticated Watts Linkage rear suspension. The ride is so smooth and it has more than enough power when you need it thanks to the 2.0-litre twin turbo (with 157kW and 500Nm) and the vehicle’s 10-speed automatic transmission. Quick, effortless changes; you reach your desired speed with no hassles, considering the weight it carries. You can conveniently use voice-controlled commands with SYNC 3 to stay connected, entertained and on track. The 8-inch touchscreen features a start-up screen and can be used with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The weather was not on our side, it had rained a lot the night before and there was no sunshine when I got there. I thought I was going to have a challenge getting to the fishing spots as there were a couple of cars stuck in the mud but then I remembered that this is what the Ford Raptor is built for.

Needless to say, the Raptor eased through the mud. Once the four-wheel drive settings were on, I tried to drive as far as possible before I started fishing. The precise tread pattern, longer tread life, and tougher side walls on All-Terrain tyres, which are standard on the Raptor, say “bring it on” – no matter what type of terrain you plan on tackling. Other than doing all the fun stuff, as it was the festive season I had to get to the mall a few times to get the Christmas shopping done. I must admit that finding parking in a busy mall parking lot can be a bit of a challenge and I am not sure why this beast was not equipped with front PDC. So … reverse parking it was for me. Driving the Raptor as a daily vehicle can be hard on the pocket when it comes to fuelling up, and what I realised was that a couple of hundred rand does not go a long way because of the cost of fuel and also because of the massive 80-litre fuel tank. So the trick is to bite the bullet and fill up the tank. Trust me, that way it takes a lot longer to see the fuel gauge dropping. Considering the size of the Ford Raptor, you would expect it to drink fuel but I averaged 9.7l/100km.

VERDICT As mentioned previously, I am now probably the biggest fan of the Ford Ranger Raptor SE. It's a bakkie that ticks all the boxes in terms of off-road capabilities, space, power and most of all, the look. Yes, it comes with a hefty price tag but with the amount of respect the Raptor commands on our streets, it is worth it. As sad as I am to bid farewell to one of the best vehicles I have driven, I am looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the next gen Ranger Raptor. It promises to be next level. Stay tuned!