97 convicts who were released under prisoner release programme that saw Jacob Zuma set free, back in jail

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s large-scale inmate release initiative - known as the special remission process - which saw 16,472 prisoners released after figures from the Correctional Services revealed that 97 prisoners had already re-offended. This controversial decision to release the prisoners has sparked intense debate over its true intentions and potential implications for public safety.

The special remission process, initially introduced in August 2023 to alleviate prison overcrowding, concluded on November 2, 2023. However, the scheme has drawn criticism for seemingly prioritising political interests, particularly in the case of former President Jacob Zuma - who was released under the programme. The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months imprisonment in July 2021 for contempt of court and only served two months after he ignored a court order to testify at the State Capture inquiry looking into a web of corruption during his presidency. Zuma was controversially released from prison after serving two months on medical parole but avoided being reincarcerated after his medical parole was declared unlawful when Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced the special remission.

The DA claims the process neglected necessary rehabilitation and reintegration measures for the released inmates. Recent data reveals alarming statistics regarding the re-offending rates among these freed individuals. According to a written response by the justice minister to questions from the DA, 97 of the released inmates had already committed new offences by October 26, 2023. These crimes range from violent offences, such as robbery and assault, to theft and housebreaking. Among them, 41 reoffended within just 20 days of their release, and one individual was implicated in multiple thefts and housebreakings within a day of being set free. A concerning case also emerged of a released inmate who, despite being an illegal immigrant, was set free without the intervention of Home Affairs.

The figures indicate a total of 139 criminal acts leading to rearrest, highlighting the broader issue of ineffective rehabilitation and integration of ex-prisoners into society. The DA believes this raises significant concerns about the safety and security of the public, given the South African Police Service's (SAPS) challenges with investigations and arrests. “With these figures only being the ones that have been caught so far, there is concern as to exactly how many of the 16,472 criminals released, have reoffended without consequence – given the SAPS’ poor rate of investigations and arrests,” Janho Engelbrecht MP, the DA’s for Correctional Services said. “Further to this, the information provided by the Minister on the 97 inmates is up to October 26, 2023. South Africa has no idea what that actual figure now sits at come 2024, however, it is clear that the ANC government used a state programme purely to disguise the release of Jacob Zuma from prison with no care for the consequences. Today, thousands of criminals have been released without proper rehabilitation, integration or support, which, if provided, would keep these inmates off the streets and away from crime,” he added.