Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ethiopian conflict: Planned peace talks postponed

The planned peace talks between the Ethiopian government and rebel groups in the Tigray region of Ethiopia have been postponed indefinitely, APA can report. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu

The planned peace talks between the Ethiopian government and rebel groups in the Tigray region of Ethiopia have been postponed indefinitely, APA can report. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu

Published 34m ago

Share

The peace talks were expected to take place on Sunday October 9 in Pretoria, South Africa.

APA learnt that the peace talks were postponed after former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyata withdrew as a mediator in a letter to the chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to diplomatic sources, the peace talks were postponed after “Tigray forces” responded late due to logistics.

The Ethiopian government earlier in the week announced that it had accepted the AU’s invitation to talks that were meant to take place over the weekend as long as there were no preconditions and the AU led the initiative.

It also announced that the Ethiopian government would not stop the measures it was taking against the rebel groups although it expressed readiness for peace talks.

On its part, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) accepted the AU invitation for the peace talks. However, Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the organisation, requested clarification about logistics for TPLF representatives and security guarantee negotiators.

The AU on Thursday commended the Ethiopian government and the rebel forces in the Tigray region for their “commitment” to the peace talks.

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peacearmed conflictreligious conflictTigray Conflict

Share