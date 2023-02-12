religious conflict

Crowds alert: Cops gear up for IPHC thousands in Pretoria CBD as succession court case resumes
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 12, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 12, 2023
By Reuters | Published Nov 15, 2022
By Sputnik | Published Nov 11, 2022
By Sputnik | Published Oct 27, 2022
By Xinhua | Published Oct 26, 2022
By Sputnik | Published Oct 14, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 12, 2022
By Agence de Presse Africaine | Published Oct 10, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 3, 2022
By Reuters | Published Sep 26, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Sep 15, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Aug 12, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Aug 8, 2022
By Reuters | Published Jul 18, 2022
By Opinion | Published Jul 17, 2022
By Opinion | Published Jul 16, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 13, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 4, 2022
By | Published Jun 27, 2022
By AFP | Published Jun 22, 2022
By Reuters | Published Jun 20, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jun 6, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jun 5, 2022
By Reuters | Published Jun 2, 2022