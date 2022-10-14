Putin warns of famine, widespread social upheavals, especially in poorest countries

Astana, Kazakhstan – Speaking at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (Cica) in Astana, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said: “Our conference and other regional associations have to solve many acute problems. I mean, among other things, the increased volatility of world prices for energy resources, food, fertilisers, raw materials and other important goods. This leads to a deterioration in the quality of life in both developed and developing countries. Moreover, there is a real threat of famine and widespread social upheavals, especially in the poorest countries.”

Russia is not in the habit of “shooting itself in leg”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the remark by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Moscow allegedly planned to strike at its gas transport infrastructure.