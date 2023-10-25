South African halaal body, MJC, boycotts Israeli goods

The Muslim Judicial Council’s Halaal Trust (MJCHT) has adopted a policy position to not certify any goods or services emanating from Israel, in an effort to boycott all Israeli companies and products. The groundbreaking announcement is expected to have an irreversible ripple effect for Muslims across the world.

MJCHT is a certification body that provides compliance certificates to companies that manufacture food and drink products as well as to restaurants and other similar establishments. Certificates are voluntary; however, in practice, Muslims will not purchase a product that does not have a certificate from an authorised certification or compliance body, such as the MJCHT. Similarly, Muslims will also not likely eat at a restaurant that does not have a certificate from a compliance or certification body like the MJCHT. Human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine welcomed the announcement and said the decision followed its engagements with the council.