South Africa calls for urgent action over deaths of children in Israeli attacks

The South African Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in the death of more than 44 people, including a 5-year-old child, in the past 48 hours. According to the latest developments in Gaza, a ceasefire deal has ended Israeli bombing in Gaza. At least 15 children were killed in the three-day long bombardment and more than 360 Palestinians wounded, according to the Middle East Eye.

Story continues below Advertisement

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militant organisation has come into force after three days of fighting, international media reported on Monday. The department said that it was of particular concern that Israeli military statements indicated that the operation would “take a long time” and that the ongoing attacks continued to place innocent civilians at risk. “Attacks that kill innocent civilians have no justification, and they are more abhorrent as they are committed by an occupying power which has besieged the Gaza Strip for over a decade in contravention of international law,” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The international community has an obligation to ensure that international law is not violated indiscriminately and to urgently stop the Israeli occupation forces repeated attacks against civilians, especially women and children, as well as the illegal blockade in Gaza.” Dirco is calling for the killing of children by the Israeli government to be urgently addressed. “The UN Secretary-General’s report on Children in Armed Conflict states that there has been an alarming increase in grave violations against children, particularly the significant rise in the killing and maiming of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory by Israeli forces during hostilities, airstrikes on densely populated areas and the use of live ammunition during law enforcement operations.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Dirco said it was disheartening to note in the report the verification of 2 934 grave violations against 1 208 Palestinian children and 9 Israeli children. “Accountability for these violations must be upheld to ensure that these violations do not continue. In this regard, South Africa concurs with the secretary-general’s proposal that action must be taken to include Israel and other groups as listed parties, should they not put in place measures to prevent violations and improve the protection of children.” Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor said recently: “South Africa is concerned at the continued human rights violations in the occupied territories and again reiterates that such violations only contributed to the fostering of hatred.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Israel’s security and that of its future generations do not lie in the annexation of all Palestinian territories, the imprisonment of Palestinians, the erecting of high concrete walls and checkpoints, or the continued blockade of Gaza.” “Rather it lies in a peaceful and stable neighbour, a sovereign and independent Palestinian State, whose children, like Israeli children, can go to school, play, attend places of worship and compete in sporting activities in peace and security. This can be achieved through sustained dialogue, negotiations and mediation, by both sides respecting one another and through compromise and understanding.” African Union condemns Israel

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the continued airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that had killed more than 30 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, an AU statement said. “The chairperson reiterates that targeting of civilians and the continued illegal occupation by Israeli security forces of the Occupied Territories are in stark violation of international law, and complicate the search for a just and lasting solution.” Mahamat reaffirmed the AU’s support of the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.