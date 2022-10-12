Truss: The appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv are a clear sign of Putin’s desperation

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), convened on Tuesday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reassured him that they remained undeterred and steadfast in their commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Truss said the appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and elsewhere were a clear sign of Putin’s desperation.

Truss said Ukrainians were succeeding, and Britain would stand right behind them as they continued to provide vital military aid in Ukraine’s fight for freedom “The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the world stage. “Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. The G7 will not waver in our resolve to help them win it.”

G7 Statement on Ukraine, October 11 - Main points – G7 leaders condemned attacks on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime. – We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.

– The G7 firmly condemn and reject the illegal attempted annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in addition to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. – We will never recognise this illegal annexation or the sham referenda that Russia uses to justify it. – G7 leaders say Russia has blatantly violated the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

– They cannot and do not give Russia a legitimate basis to change Ukraine’s borders. – G7 leaders called on all countries to unequivocally reject these violations of international law and demand that Russia cease all hostilities and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from Ukraine. – We have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia, including on individuals and entities – inside and outside of Russia – providing political or economic support for Russia’s illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.

– G7 leaders said they deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. – We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences. – We condemn Russia’s actions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the pressure exerted on the personnel of the facility.

– We reiterate our call on the Belarusian authorities to stop enabling the Russian war of aggression by permitting Russian armed forces to use Belarusian territory and by providing support to the Russian military. - G7 leaders reaffirm their full support to Ukraine’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty in its internationally recognised borders. – G7 leaders said that in line with international law, in particular the UN Charter, Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory within its internationally recognised borders.