Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has intervened with a R5 million aid package in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy that has left over 300 people dead and displaced thousands. This comes after the cyclone struck Malawi earlier this week causing havoc in much the same districts affected by Cyclone Ana in January last year.

According to the Gift of the Givers chairman and founder Imtiaz Sooliman, thousands of houses, roads, schools, infrastructure and agricultural lands have been damaged or destroyed and district councils have not yet accessed all areas. As of Thursday, 324 people have died, 774 have been injured, 201 are missing, 501 775 affected and 183 158 displaced. Sooliman said that the Malawian Government had established 317 camps in the 12 districts and city councils affected.

“Though many areas are still difficult to reach with some districts, like Chikwawa and Nsanje, cut off, we have to offer a special word of praise to Commissioner Kalemba and his team at the Malawi Department of Disaster Management that pre-positioned boats, tents and supplies in strategic areas in anticipation of the cyclone cutting those areas off. “This is heart-warming especially when Africa is always regarded as being slow off the mark. Malawians haven't recovered from one natural disaster and the next one strikes,” Sooliman said. He further explained that the organisation extended a helping hand to support and augment the Malawi Government's initiatives in a country facing ongoing economic and climate change challenges, including the huge impact of Cyclone Idai in 2019.

“We’ve released a R5m aid package intervening at various levels. Our teams are providing meals on an ongoing, expanding basis, having reached 6 000 displaced people at 11 camps in three districts already. “We are providing water guard (a chlorine solution), in the camps to help prevent water-borne diseases, especially cholera. Distribution of plastic sheeting, blankets, new clothing, hygiene packs, buckets and utensils will follow,” Sooliman added. He added that Multichoice had pledged R1m, One Nation and Humanity Without Borders £5 000 (R111 000) each, Massmart have offered items in kind, while other companies are in discussion with us to provide assistance.

Sooliman further said that they would be transporting Genesis and Eezee peanut paste, both fortified, nutritionally enriched products, new clothing, shoes, sleeping bags, wheelchairs and stationery from South Africa whilst many items have already been purchased in Malawi. He maintained that they would welcome any support in these difficult times. Contributions into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref Malawi. Malawi Country Manager, Sherifa Mia +265 888 83 88 83, is on site.