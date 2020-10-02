Scientific find in Morocco proves case for ’river-monster’ dinosaur

Cape Town - Researchers at the University of Portsmouth say their discovery this week of 1 200 dinosaur teeth "proves beyond reasonable doubt" that Spinosaurus was an "enormous river-monster", according to a report by the BBC.

Experts made the discovery of 1 200 fossilised teeth in a prehistoric river bed in Morocco, as published in the Cretaceous Research journal.

According to the BBC report, Spinosaurus fossils were found in large numbers at the site of the ancient river bed, which flowed through the Sahara 100 million years ago.

National Geographic reported that the mighty river system provided a home to one of the most unusual river-monsters known to science, the predatory Spinosaurus.

According to experts, fully grown, the 50-foot-long, seven-ton beast stretched longer than an adult Tyrannosaurus rex and had an elongated snout similar to a crocodile’s that bristled with sharp conical teeth.