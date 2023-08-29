Ugandan man faces death penalty over homosexual relationship

A 20-year-old gay Ugandan man could face the death penalty for having a sexual relationship with another man, making him the first person to be prosecuted under Uganda's new Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023. The man was charged in Soroti, Eastern Uganda and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again in court soon, according to CBS News.

The man was charged on August 18 and is accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with an adult male, aged 41. Speaking to Reuters, spokesperson for the office of the Director of Public Prosecution in Uganda Jacqueline Okui, said since the crime is considered a capital offence triable by the High Court, the charge was read out and explained to the accused. Meanwhile, the man's legal representative said she believed the law was unconstitutional.

According to Reuters, Justine Balya said four other people have been charged under the same law but her client was the first to be prosecuted for aggravated homosexuality. No one has been executed in Uganda for at least 20 years, however, the death penalty has not been abolished. In May, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law a controversial anti-gay bill, introducing draconian measures against homosexuality that have been described as among the world's harshest.