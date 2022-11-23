WATCH: Zimbabwe releases gospel-singing protesters

Harare, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe has released a group of Christian sect members arrested in July for singing protest gospels after a court handed down suspended sentences, their lawyers said on Wednesday. Police arrested 34 worshippers from the apostolic sect as they walked in the centre of Harare, clad in colourful church regalia, singing "(Lord) please deliver us from our suffering", the lawyers said.

Most of the group were young women linked to the small opposition Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP). A Harare court on Tuesday found the 34 guilty of criminal nuisance over the peaceful demonstration and handed each a three-month suspended sentence and a ZIM$12 000 (about R560) fine.

Authorities said their action obstructed the passage of people and vehicles and the protesters did not comply with police orders to stop. The group spent four months behind bars after refusing to ask for bail. "We just came out of prison and are still deliberating on our next move," ZTP's deputy head Simon Goshomi, who was among those held, told AFP on Wednesday.

Lawyer Evans Moyo said his clients were "not happy" with the verdict and could appeal. Rights groups and opposition parties have complained of an increased government clampdown on dissent as the country heads towards general elections next year. ZTP's leader Kanyenzura Parere, who was also arrested during the July protest, is being tried separately on different charges of breaching the peace and remains in jail.

