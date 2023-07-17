Basic Education's Mhaule to lead interdepartmental commemoration of Mandela Day in Mpumalanga

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education (DBE), Reginah Mhaule, is expected to lead the interdepartmental commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day in Hazyview, Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
In commemoration of Mandela's life, the day has become an annual celebration. The event was also a call to action for people to recognise their power to make an impact and change the world.
The celebration of the day recognises and gives credence to the former President’s commitment to human rights, conflict resolution, and reconciliation.
Mhaule will be joined by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) Mcebisi Skhwatsha, MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Busi Shiba, and Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Mwela.
The International Mandela Day commemoration, in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation, will take place at Siphumelele Secondary School in Hazyview.
The day will be commemorated under the theme: It’s in your hands. The joint effort between the DBE, DALRRD, Correctional Services, and other partners will see the school become a beneficiary.
The school is set to receive upgrades, including a state-of-the-art greenhouse to replace the modest school garden, utilising labour by parolees and probationers under the Department of Correctional Services, who refurbish desks and paint the school.
In addition, the school’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) programme will benefit from a kitchen rebuild to ensure that young minds continue to be adequately nourished.