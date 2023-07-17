Basic Education's Mhaule to lead interdepartmental commemoration of Mandela Day in Mpumalanga

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education (DBE), Reginah Mhaule, is expected to lead the interdepartmental commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day in Hazyview, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. In commemoration of Mandela's life, the day has become an annual celebration. The event was also a call to action for people to recognise their power to make an impact and change the world.

The celebration of the day recognises and gives credence to the former President’s commitment to human rights, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. Mhaule will be joined by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) Mcebisi Skhwatsha, MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Busi Shiba, and Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Mwela. The International Mandela Day commemoration, in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation, will take place at Siphumelele Secondary School in Hazyview.