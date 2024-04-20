Burger King® discovers a Whopper 6500 light years away

Burger King® is taking its marketing to astronomical heights with its latest Astro Whopper campaign. The campaign draws inspiration from a flaming hot sun-like star called Gomez's Hamburger, located 6,500 lightyears away in outer space.

Discovered by astronomer Arturo Gomez in 1985, IRAS 18059-3211, also known as Gomez's Hamburger, is a sun-like star resembling a hamburger. The "burger" appears as a disk of dust seen edge-on, obscuring the star, and resulting in a dark band, while the "buns" are created by light reflecting off dust.

Most importantly, with a surface temperature of 10,000 degrees Celsius, you'd think it was almost flame-grilled. So, now Burger King is seizing the opportunity to claim the most incredible thing in the universe. The brand is challenging all burger fans to find Gomez's Hamburger in the sky, claim it, and get a free Whopper on Earth.

To participate in the activation, burger fans use a specially built sky scanner to locate Gomez's Hamburger in the sky. Upon pointing their cameras towards the celestial hamburger's location, participants will unlock a free Whopper®, turning the entire sky into a trial campaign.