Cape Town cop gunned down in Browns Farm

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder after one of their own was gunned down in Nyanga on Wednesday evening. The 49-year-old Warrant Officer was attached to the police’s Rapid Rail Unit.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts were scouring the crime scene in Ngulube Street in Browns Farm. “Reports from the scene indicate that the 49-year-old warrant officer attached to the Rapid Rail Unit was driving towards the Philippi railway station in his vehicle when he was shot through the vehicle window by yet-to-be identified suspect/s. He died at the scene,” Potelwa said. The police officer was driving a private vehicle at the time of his death.

Potelwa said a murder docket has been opened for investigation and it has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) detectives to probe. “The identity of the deceased police official will be released once his next of kin has been informed,” she added. Police are urging anyone with information relating to the shooting incident that could assist with its investigation to please come forward.

Anyone who has information can contact police on 08600 1011 or via the MySAPS app. Residents should note all information received will be handled in strict confidence. [email protected]

