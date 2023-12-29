108 drunk drivers arrested on Western Cape roads

The Western Cape Department of Mobility has confirmed its officials have arrested 108 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol over the past week from December 18 to 26. The provincial MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie said 37 people have died on Western Cape roads.

“Tragically, over the past week and long weekend, 17 pedestrians and 14 passengers lost their lives in traffic crashes. “If you are a pedestrian, make sure you wear visible clothing, especially at night and when visibility is poor. Don’t walk under the influence along any road. Please find a safer way to get home. If you are driving, always buckle up and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up, even on short trips,” Mackenzie said. He also urged parents to secure their children in age-appropriate harnesses.

“In a crash, a child who is not secured in an age-appropriate harness is more likely to be ejected from the vehicle and die or be seriously injured “A serious injury can be life-changing – it may leave a child with a temporary or permanent disability. An unsecured child can also become a danger to other people inside the vehicle in a crash,” Mackenzie said. During the past week, Provincial Traffic Inspectors conducted 320 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check points, and speed control operations, and stopped and checked 45,302 vehicles across the province.

A total of 14,993 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 31 vehicles were impounded and 234 were discontinued for being unroadworthy. Officials also recorded 374 speeding offences with the highest speed of 184km/h in a 120km/h zone. A total of 172 people were arrested which included 20 for possession of fraudulent documentation, and 17 for reckless and negligent driving.