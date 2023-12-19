Drunk driving warning: ‘While it is festive outside, it’s not so festive behind bars’

Cape Town - Cape drivers have been warned again to not drive drunk and that while it may be the festive season, it is not so festive behind bars. The warning came in the light of provincial enforcement agencies and those of the City of Cape Town making a number of arrests over the past week.

The City’s enforcement agencies made 409 arrests in the past week, of which there was a near 100% increase in arrests by traffic officers week-on-week, with the majority for drunk-driving. The Western Cape provincial traffic inspectors also conducted 335 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations, and stopped and checked 47 404 vehicles (37% more than the previous week) across the Western Cape. A total of 15 570 fines (55% more than the previous week) were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

Nineteen vehicles were impounded and 171 were discontinued for being found to be unroadworthy. Cape Town Traffic Services recorded 36 392 speeding offences in the past week and issued 23 980 fines for various traffic violations. Officers impounded 238 vehicles, executed 1 932 warrants of arrest and made 136 arrests for the following offences:

115 x driving while intoxicated (DWI)

10 x reckless and negligent driving

11 x various other transgressions, including possession of a stolen vehicle, false documentation and assault of an officer. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that they have given people considerable warning, but that those who continue to behave badly “will learn that while it is festive outside, it’s not so festive behind bars”. “Our staff are working long hours to enforce the law and keep the public safe, and the ongoing disregard for the law by some make their jobs even more difficult. “On a more positive note, I am enthused by the number of long-distance operators who have made use of our free vehicle checks as part of Operation Exodus.

“As we head into the last week, I want to encourage more operators to make use of the opportunity, because their actions can save lives,” said Smith. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie issued a similar warning as Western Cape arrests for drunk-driving quadrupled in the last week. “The festive season is in full swing, and we are deeply concerned about the rising numbers of traffic crashes and fatalities on our roads. We need road users to take this situation seriously and obey the rules of the road.

“Over the last week, our provincial traffic officers have geared up significantly, stopping and checking over 37% more vehicles and issuing 55% more fines than the previous week,” Mackenzie said. “Alarmingly, the number of arrests made for drunk driving over the last week has quadrupled from 25, in the previous week, to 103 arrests. The number of passengers killed in road crashes has also increased dramatically. “The actions that keep people alive on the roads are simple – buckle up, check your vehicle and tyres, do not drink and drive, do not speed or take chances overtaking dangerously, stop and rest when tired or every 200km.”

Mackenzie said that traffic officers are out in full force working closely with the police and local authorities to ensure everyone arrives safely home. “But we need to see road users stepping up and working with us to combat road crashes and fatalities this festive season.” Results from the provincial traffic services showed that a total of 228 speeding offences were recorded, with the following highest speeds:

182km/h in a 120km/h zone

144km/h in a 100km/h zone

125km/h in an 80km/h zone

99km/h in a 70km/h zone

90km/h in a 60km/h zone

79km/h in a 40km/h zone. A total of 138 arrests (182% more than the previous week) were made for the following offences: 103 x driving under the influence of alcohol (over 300% more than the previous week)

2 x speeding

8 x reckless and negligent driving

5 x goods overloading

15 x possession of fraudulent documentation

3 x bribery

1 x resisting arrest

1 x obstructing or hindering an authorised officer in the execution of his or her duty. A total of 21 crashes and 30 fatalities (over 40% more than the previous week) were recorded, including: four drivers; one motorcyclist; 15 passengers (275% more than the previous week); and 10 pedestrians. Meanwhile the City of Cape Town’s vehicle examiners have checked 1 082 long-distance public transport vehicles, with an 87% pass rate since the launch of Operation Exodus on December 8.

The associated vehicle checkpoints in the vicinity of public transport interchanges have seen 1 776 vehicles stopped and 8 689 fines issued for a range of vehicle defects and other transgressions. The Public Emergency Communication Centre also noted increases across a number of incident categories over the past weekend, compared with the previous weekend. Law enforcement staff conducted 581 operations in the past week, made 218 arrests and issued 3 435 notices for various offences.