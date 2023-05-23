11 suspects allegedly linked to ATM bombings in Limpopo to remain behind bars

Durban - Eleven suspects, who are allegedly linked to a string of ATM bombings in the Limpopo area, made their first appearance in court on Monday. The suspects, aged between 25 and 47, appeared in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court and were remanded in police custody.

The matter was postponed to July 20, for further police investigations. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property and contravention of the explosives and illegal Immigration Acts. “This after they were positively linked with 10 cases relating to ATM bombings.

“During the arrest in Gauteng, police confiscated dye-stained bank notes, some explosives, three firearms and 18 live ammunition, as well as two motor vehicles. The 11th suspect was arrested later during the operation.” Ten of them have been identified as Lesotho nationals and the other as South African. The accused are Kenneth Ntsoane, 34, who is South African; Mpho Racheku, 30, Hendrick Mabe, 47, Thabang Kgakagadi, 25, Sekgotho Phillip Tlali, 30, Dankie Lekgowa, 25, Lebereko Lehasa,30, Thuso Motseki, 28, Thabo Mogutle, 33, Molatudi Ramotshela, 25, and 35-year-old Tebogo Kgahloe.

Ledwaba said police investigations were continuing. In August last year, a North West policeman was arrested after he was allegedly linked to an ATM bombing. Police said Sergeant Sello Molefe, who is stationed at the Rustenburg Tactical Response Team, Mcebeni Benene, 38, Arrao Silva, 44, and Bokamoso Moabi, 39, were arrested for the ATM bombing, business robbery, five counts of attempted murder and two counts of carjacking.