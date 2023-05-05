14-year-old boy shot in Wentworth

Durban - A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban.
The incident took place in Major Calvert Road on Thursday at around 7am.
According to an incident report, police received a complaint of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, bystanders informed them that the victim had been shot in the left shoulder and the left side of the neck.
The teenager was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
Two people have allegedly been arrested for attempted murder.
The SAPS has been approached for comment.
There have been several drive-by shootings in the Wentworth area after the past few months.
Last month, a woman was struck by a stray bullet while walking in Wentworth.
Police told the “Daily News” that they were searching for suspects travelling in a Mercedes-Benz and a VW Tiguan. The suspects reportedly pulled off near a block of flats on Croton Road in Wentworth and started firing shots in the direction of two flats not far from the road.
In another shooting incident, a 55-year-old Wentworth man, Craig Cochrane, had been watching television in his lounge when he was struck by a stray bullet in early March. He later died from the gunshot.
Residents took to social media calling it another senseless shooting.
Also in March a 31-year-old man died in hospital following a shooting in Burgers Road and a 19-year-old man was attacked in Alabama Road and died minutes after arriving at hospital.
IOL