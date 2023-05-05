14-year-old boy shot in Wentworth

Durban - A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban.

The incident took place in Major Calvert Road on Thursday at around 7am.

According to an incident report, police received a complaint of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, bystanders informed them that the victim had been shot in the left shoulder and the left side of the neck.

The teenager was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.