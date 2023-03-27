WATCH: Stray bullet hits woman, police come under heavy fire when responding to a shooting in Wentworth

Durban — Police who had responded to yet another shooting in Wentworth, in the south of Durban, were met with a hail of bullets from the suspects, while a woman walking along the road was struck by a stray bullet. Although details were sketchy, it was alleged that a shooting had taken place in Croton Road in Wentworth on Monday afternoon, and over 50 rounds of ammunition were used.

It was further alleged that a police van was caught in the crossfire and the vehicle was littered with bullet holes. The public was warned to stay away from the Wentworth area following reports of the shooting. A Durban Crime N All Facebook group member said that there was heavy gunfire, and shooting at police, expressing their disgust at the fact that people would open fire with AK-47s when the little ones were coming home from school. “They are beside themselves. This is to let you know what to expect if you are going to Wentworth.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police are searching for an unknown number of suspects in connection with cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. “Three vehicles, two Mercedes-Benz and a VW Tiguan, reportedly pulled off near a block of flats on Croton Road in Wentworth and started firing shots towards two flats not far from the road on Monday afternoon,” Netshiunda said. “Police officers who were patrolling the area responded to the shooting but were met with a hail of bullets from the suspects.

“A woman who was walking along the road was reportedly struck by a stray bullet on her thigh. The police van was damaged but no police officer was injured during the shoot-out,” Netshiunda said. In a 46-second video clip, believed to have been taken from inside one of the flats, a volley of gunshots can be heard accompanied by screaming, shouting and talking. Police officers who were patrolling the area responded to the shooting but were met with a hail of bullets from the suspects. Picture: Supplied Earlier this month, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting his mother.

Gwala said that Wentworth SAPS was investigating a case of murder after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Reiger Road in the suburb. “It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he died,” Gwala said. She said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

PT Alarms confirmed the fatal shooting in Wentworth. The security firm said one man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. “It is alleged that the victim was visiting his mother when the shooting took place,” PT Alarms said. “It is further alleged that high-calibre weapons were used.”

PT Alarms said that it was on the scene and assisted authorities to cordon off the area where tensions were running high. In yet another incident, IOL reported that one of three people killed in a recent shooting in Wentworth had been watching television in his lounge when a stray bullet struck him. Tifflin Road resident Craig Cochrane, 55, was confirmed dead.

According to reports, a 31-year-old man died in hospital following a shooting in Burgers Road and a 19-year-old man was attacked on Alabama Road and died minutes after arriving at the hospital. Police are investigating three counts of murder. Last month, residents near a tuckshop in Woodville Road had to duck for cover following yet another drive-by shooting. One person was shot dead, and five more were wounded.