The man accused of kidnapping and killing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Thobile Skosana has been sentenced to an effective 18 years behind bars. Khomotso Tiger Mogol, 40, was sentenced in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.

Skosana left her home to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Holnek Sports Ground in Zaaiplaas on December 31, 2022. Police said when she failed to return home after the event, her family reported her missing. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was seen being dragged by an unknown male who loaded her into his motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, and left with her,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

EFF member Thobile Skhosana was dragged away and murdered. Picture: Supplied On January 4, 2023 the victim’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in the river at Khathazweni, outside Hlogotlou. A case of murder and kidnapping was opened for investigation and the suspect was arrested the following day. Ledwaba said SA Police Service (SAPS) members Sergeant Thekupi Mapaleng and Sergeant Poto Matsobane Edward were tasked with the investigations.

“They ensured justice was served for the victim through their diligent investigative skills, the accused was denied bail until he was found guilty.” The court sentenced Mogol to five years for the kidnapping and 18 years for the murder. Both sentenced would run concurrently which would be an effective 18 years in jail.