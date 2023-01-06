Suspect arrested for murder of EFF member whose body was found decomposed

Durban - Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of Limpopo EFF member Thobile Venolia Skhosana. The victim’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in the river at Khathazweni outside Hlogotlou on Thursday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

She had been missing since December 31, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “A missing person file was opened at Hlogotlou Police Station and the police immediately commenced with the initial investigations which revealed that, the victim was last seen at Holnek village in the Zaaiplaas policing area where she was attending an event.” Police said on Thursday night police received information which led to the arrest.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday facing charges of kidnapping and murder. Police said more charges could be added. In extending its condolences to the family, the EFF for the harshest sentence to be imposed on the perpetrator.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the manifestation of the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide which continues to rage our province.” In another incident in Limpopo, police have launched a manhunt after a 35-year-old woman was found dead. According to police the victim, was last seen on December 30.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her body was found on January 3. She had been wrapped in a blanket and placed on the seat of an unused pit toilet. Police said she had been chopped all over her body with a sharp object.