24-year-old in court for Gauteng tavern mass shooting

Pretoria – A 24-year-old man is set to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested on last month’s shooting at a tavern in Katlehong, Gauteng, where three people were shot dead. “Police in Gauteng remain resolute in preventing, combating and investigating serious and violent crime. Provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended the team that arrested a suspect that is linked to a recent tavern shooting incident,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the 24-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. “A preliminary report suggests the suspect is linked to the incident that took place early last month in Katlehong at Mputlane Inn Tavern, whereby three patrons were shot and killed and three others injured,” Muridili said. “Gauteng murder and robbery unit operationalised information proceeded to an identified address in Katlehong. Upon their arrival at the said address a search was conducted which led the team to recover a 9mm pistol and ammunition.”

She said the firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests to determine whether it may be linked to any serious crime. Police investigations are under way to determine the motive behind tavern shooting. Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a country in mourning that he is on a mission to ensure that justice is expedited as separate mass shootings claimed many lives in Soweto and in Pietermaritzburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Masked gunmen firing pistols at random, burst into a crowded tavern, nestled in Soweto, Gauteng, killing at least 16 people, between the ages of 19 and 35, authorities said. IOL