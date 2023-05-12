35 year jail sentence for Post Office robbers

Durban - Five men, who were found guilty of an armed robbery at a post office in Ekuvukeni, Ladysmith, have been sentenced to an effective 35 years behind bars. The accused, one as young as 22, were sentenced in the Madadeni High Court this week, for the September 2021 robbery.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said armed robbers had stormed into the post office and, at gunpoint and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money on the morning of September 3, 2021. “Police were informed and responded swiftly. The armed robbers fired shots at police and a shoot-out ensued. “After the shoot-out, one suspected robber was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds.”

Five robbers were arrested by police following an intensive investigation. They are Xolisani Nhlangothi, 22, Nhloso Mnguni, 26, Mfundo Mchunu, 28, Sibusiso Xulu, 31, and Zephania Mdlalose, 37. Netshiunda said each of the accused were jailed for 15 years for the business robbery. They were also sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the four counts of attempted murder on police officers during the shoot-out.

In another incident, a KwaZulu-Natal man, who robbed a post office in Amanzimtoti, is serving a 20 year jail sentence. In December, Sage Khowa, 38, was sentenced for the January 2021 robbery. His accomplice was killed during a shoot-out with armed response officers.