58 years jail term for man who raped and killed 6-year-old girl

Durban – A 29-year-old man who kidnapped and murdered a 6-year-old girl has been handed a lengthy jail term. The Polokwane High Court convicted and sentenced Nangoma Levy Michael to 58 years imprisonment for murder, rape, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the accused murdered and raped the victim who was later found dead in Tubatse policing area following an intelligence-driven operation. The NPA said according to Michael’s plea agreement he met the deceased at his gate looking for her friends to play. He called the deceased to his bedroom, closed the door, and grabbed and pinned her to his bed where he raped her.

“The accused then took off his t-shirt and strangled the deceased with it, later picked up the body and dumped over the neighbour’s wall, with the hope that he will dispose it off before it can be discovered,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. The accused received 25 years imprisonment for murder, 25 years for rape, five years for kidnapping and three years for defeating the ends of justice. The SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence and commended the police for their meticulous investigation that led to the conviction and sentencing of the accused.

In KZN a man who went to his neighbour’s house to watch television and then raped their 10-year-old daughter has been handed a life sentence. The NPA said the 25-year-old man was sentenced in the Madadeni Regional Court following the crimes he committed in October. According to the national police crime statistics, less children were killed in South Africa between January and March this year.