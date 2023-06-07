Life for KZN man who went to his neighbour’s house to watch TV and raped their 10-year-old girl

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man who went to his neighbour’s home to watch television and then attacked two young girls has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The 25-year-old man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, committed the crimes in October 2022.

He was sentenced in the The Madadeni Regional Court. According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the two young girls, 17 and 10 years old, are aunt and niece. “On the day of the incident, the two girls were at home when the man who is their neighbour, came over to watch TV. He sat with the aunt in the lounge, while the younger girl was in the room,” Kara said.

“At some stage, the younger girl heard a muffled sound. She went to the lounge and found the man stabbing her aunt. She ran into the room and locked the door. The man then ran behind her and broke down the door, asking her to remove her clothes,” she said. “When she refused, he went back into the lounge and dragged her aunt to the room, threatening to kill her aunt if she did not undress. He then took the younger girl into another room where he raped her.” Kara said that afterwards they begged him to call an ambulance because the aunt was bleeding profusely.

He initially refused but eventually called the ambulance after the aunt and her niece promised not to tell anyone about what he had done, she said. “He watched them closely at the hospital, so that they would not report to anyone,” Kara said. “When the younger girl’s mother arrived, they confided in her, and the man was subsequently arrested.”

Kara said the 10-year-old was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre for further assistance. In a victim impact statement presented to the court, the 10-year-old girl said she feels like her life is over. “She said that she and her aunt now live in fear.”