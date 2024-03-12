70-year-old caretaker killed in church robbery in Durban

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of murder after a church caretaker was killed during a robbery on Sunday. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said they were alerted to the incident by residents and church members after they made the gruesome discovery.

“The suspects tied the elderly caretaker and (are) believed to have strangled him. “Multiple valuables were taken during the robbery, sadly the caretaker was declared deceased.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed charges of murder and burglary are being investigated by Phoenix police after the body of a 70 year old man was found gagged.

“It was established that some of the items were stolen.” There have been two church robberies in KZN in recent months. In the first incident in July last year, armed robbers pounced on congregants during a church service at the Emmanuel Community Church in Spring Place in Tea Estate on the KZN North Coast.

Shocking CCTV footage of the robbery showing a gunman holding the pastor at gunpoint. The armed man is then seen robbing the pastor of his valuables while he was preaching at the pulpit. The thug is then seen unplugging a television set and walking out with it.