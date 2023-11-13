Pastor and congregants robbed at a church in Merebank

Durban — A pastor and some of his congregants were made to lie on the floor before being robbed by four armed suspects in Merebank recently. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said police are investigating an armed robbery carried out at a church in Merebank on Wednesday evening. The church pastor and congregants were held up by a gang wielding firearms.

It is alleged the suspects arrived in a charcoal grey Toyota Yaris. He said the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador responded to the scene and spoke to the head of the church who alleged that about four armed suspects demanded valuables from the pastor and other victims from the church. “The suspects allegedly demanded keys to a Hilux which they used to escape.

“In their bid to flee, the suspects attempted to hijack another church member who drove in while the robbery was in progress, but he managed to escape with no injuries. “The suspects shattered his driver’s side window with the butt of the firearm while he was reversing to drive off,” Govindasamy said. The PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador contacted the tracking company for the stolen vehicle but it was discovered the suspects jammed the signal, he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Wentworth SAPS is investigating a case of car hijacking. “The complainant alleged that on November 8, 2023, he was busy with other church members in a parking lot when four armed men arrived. They were forced to lie on the floor and the suspects robbed him of his bakkie and fled the scene,” Gwala said. She said the matter is still under investigation.