91-year-old Free State woman sustains serious injuries to face, head during house robbery

Cape Town - Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s house, assaulted her and fled in Edenburg, Free State. “On Sunday, April 23, 2023 at about 11.35pm, an elderly lady, 91, was at home in her bedroom when the unknown suspect entered her room,” police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said.

Earle said that the suspect gained entry to the house by forcefully opening the kitchen door. “Without saying anything, he assaulted her and fled the scene, and the victim sustained serious injuries to her head and face. She was taken to a hospital in Bloemfontein,” she said. Earle said that the investigating team worked around the clock searching for the suspect and made a breakthrough on Thursday night when they arrested a 33-year-old in the township of Edenburg.