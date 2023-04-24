Two Pinetown business burglary suspects caught in the act and apprehended, goods recovered

Durban - Two burglars were caught red-handed after they broke into a Pinetown business on Sunday Blue Security operations manager Max Naicker, said armed response officers responded to a panic activation on Escom Road on Sunday afternoon.

Naicker said when members arrived at the business, the security guard described the suspects and explained that they were still inside the property. “The team secured the perimeter from the outside, and one of the suspects tried to flee towards the back of the building, where an officer was waiting,” he said. He said when the suspect saw the armed response officer, he ran towards the M19.

According to Naicker, the officer called for back-up and described the suspect who was then spotted and intercepted by Blue Security’s armed response teams. He said while the teams were busy, the armed response officer apprehended the other suspect at the business premises. “The team also recovered house-breaking tools in a black bag and items the suspects took and discarded when they fled, including two computer screens, a hard drive, a keyboard and a mouse,” he said.