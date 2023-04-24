Two Pinetown business burglary suspects caught in the act and apprehended, goods recovered

Durban - Two burglars were caught red-handed after they broke into a Pinetown business on Sunday
Blue Security operations manager Max Naicker, said armed response officers responded to a panic activation on Escom Road on Sunday afternoon.
Naicker said when members arrived at the business, the security guard described the suspects and explained that they were still inside the property.
“The team secured the perimeter from the outside, and one of the suspects tried to flee towards the back of the building, where an officer was waiting,” he said.
He said when the suspect saw the armed response officer, he ran towards the M19.
Woman says she prayed for an ‘angel’ after private security officer recovers her stolen vehicle on the N2 near eManzimtoti
Crime experts detail reasons behind rising KZN gun violence after 10 killed in Pietermaritzburg shooting
Man critical after falling at Howick falls viewing point
Bakkie taken in Durban hijacking, in which the driver was stabbed, recovered in Sea Cow Lake.
Thief linked to business burglary in Durban arrested for copper theft
According to Naicker, the officer called for back-up and described the suspect who was then spotted and intercepted by Blue Security’s armed response teams.
He said while the teams were busy, the armed response officer apprehended the other suspect at the business premises.
“The team also recovered house-breaking tools in a black bag and items the suspects took and discarded when they fled, including two computer screens, a hard drive, a keyboard and a mouse,” he said.
Naicker said the goods and suspects were handed over to Pinetown SAPS for further investigation.
“Well done to our response teams, who worked in unison to apprehend the suspects and recover the goods,” he added.