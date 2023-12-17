99-year-old woman beaten to death in Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape said they have arrested a mentally challenged man over the death of two people. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the killings took place in Ndlambe Village outside Peddie in two separate incidents.

“In the first incident police were alerted to the murder of a 55-year-old man, who is the cousin to the suspect. “It is further alleged the deceased went to visit his family when he was assaulted to death by his cousin.” Mawisa said in a separate incident on the same day, it is alleged the 99-year-old woman who is the suspect’s neighbour was assaulted to death by the same suspect.

“Police were alerted by the daughter of the deceased woman.” Mawisa said police and the community members conducted a search and the suspect was later found in nearby bushes. “He was arrested and detained on a charged on two counts of murder.”

The man will appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The Amathole District Commissioner, Major General Ngangema Xakavu sent his condolences to the families of both the deceased. In a separate incident, an 89-year-old woman suffered a similar fate, when she was brutally killed and left for dead in her Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha in October.