Accused murderer, 17, hospitalised after Mpumalanga community assault

Pretoria – Two people have been arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old medical student, identified as Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane, who was about to complete his clinical training at Free State University. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said one of the suspects, 18, appeared before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s court on Monday, charged with the murder.

The second suspect, 17, is set to appear in court. “According to the information, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, members of the community found the victim’s body in a river at Nhlazatshe, with stab wounds and they alerted the police. On Friday 8 July 2022, the police at Elukwatini were led to the suspects, after conducting their investigation,” Mdhluli said. “They (police) followed up on some leads and firstly arrested the 18-year-old suspect at Nhlazatshe while the second suspect, a 17-year-old minor is currently under police guard in hospital after being apparently assaulted by members of the community prior to his arrest.”

The police in Mpumalanga said they cannot rule out the possibility of making more arrests as the investigation progresses. During the court appearance of the 18-year-old suspect, the matter was postponed until July 19, for a formal bail application. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended her charges for making headway in the murder case.

“A young life was violently cut short by criminals and the nation as well as the entire world has been robbed of a young star who could possibly bring solutions to health challenges that we face today … We welcome the arrest of the suspects with the hope that justice will be served for the family of the victim,” Manamela said. IOL