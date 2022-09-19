After six months of running, suspect wanted for cop murder arrested in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a wanted suspect, who has been in hiding since the murder of Sergeant Enock Themba Nsimba, 37, of Kabokweni on March 25. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested at Bhejukufa, Kabokweni on Saturday.

“According to the report, members of the police from K9 Unit in White River received information regarding a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Sergeant Nsimba. The details were then followed where he was cornered and arrested by the K9 Unit members. The suspect was charged accordingly,” Mdhluli said . Nsimba was “sadly killed” on duty earlier this year after police received information about a group of suspects allegedly planning to commit an armed robbery at Gutswa Guest House. “On arrival of the police, it is alleged that the suspects started shooting at the police which resulted in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Nsimba. Six suspects were arrested on the crime scene that day, 25 March 2022, whilst the seventh suspect handed himself over to the police a few days later,” Mdhluli said.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 September 2022 facing a charge of murder. Meanwhile, the Nelspruit Serious Organised Crime under Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating the case.” The suspects are due to appear in court on September 27 for continuation of their bail application. Provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the officers.

