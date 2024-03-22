AFU to seize Mercedes Benz, farms, and other assets worth R33 million in relation to ‘corruption’ at Eskom

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured two forfeiture orders to the value of R33 million in relation to alleged corruption at power utility Eskom. NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the orders were granted this week by the High Court in Pretoria.

“The two orders were to finally forfeit various properties which are the proceeds of unlawful activities at the Eskom’s Kusile Power Station, following allegations of serious maladministration and corruption,” explained Mahanjana. She said the next step was for the properties to be sold at a public auction and the proceeds returned to Eskom adding that criminal investigations were ongoing. “These forfeiture orders are part of the implementation of the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s asset recovery strategy to claim the proceeds of corruption back to the state.”

The assets that will be seized include a Silver Lakes property in Pretoria, farms in Mpumalanga and White River Mbombela. Vehicles that will be seized include a Mercedes-Benz Viano, a Chevrolet Utility bakkies, a Subaru Impreza, golf cars, and quad bikes. According to the NPA two former Eskom employees who allegedly benefited are Mangope France Hlakudi and Ntjie Kenneth Segooa as well as Tamukelo’s chief operating officer Lloyds Muzi Sambo, Tamukelo founder Mukelo Pertunia Sambo, and Zenzile Carol Sanderson.

Mahanjana said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was mandated to investigate the affairs of Eskom. “The preliminary investigations by SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400 million from the unlawful tender which was granted to Tamukelo.” Eskom appointed a vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided inter alia Water Trucking services to the Eskom Kusile project site from approximately June 15, 2009, to November 2020.