AKA hit: These are the cars and guns police have seized

Four vehicles and two firearms were seized by KwaZulu-Natal police in their bid to catch the suspects linked to the brazen killing of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tibz, real name, Tebello Motsoane in February last year. This week police unveiled the year-long investigation that saw the arrest of six suspects over a few months.

Providing a detailed insight into the arrests and the modus operandi of the investigation, KZN’s provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said four cars were used in the commission of the murders. The first car police seized was a Mercedes Benz. The car was seized on March 6, 2023, almost a month after the murders.

The firearm allegedly used to kill AKA, was found on April 22, 2023. The second firearm also linked to the shooting was recovered on June 23, 2023. On August 2, 2023, the BMW that was used by a suspect referred to as the ‘spotter’ to tail Forbes as he arrived in Durban and made his way to his hotel, was seized.

Two other vehicles - a grey Hyundai i10 and a VW Polo were apparently hired from “an owner”. Mkhwanazi said the cars were initially seized by police for the investigation. “A statement has been taken from the owner and two vehicles have since been released back to the owner.”

During the briefing, Mkhwanazi said while there was speculation about arrests and developments in the case, police could not reveal to much until all the suspects were arrested. Four of the six suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday. Two men arrested in Eswatini over the weekend will be extradited.