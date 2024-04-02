AKA’s bodyguard arrested in corruption probe at University of Fort Hare

Kiernan ‘AKA’s Forbes bodyguard Anwar Khan was arrested in connection with fraud and corruption at the University of Fort Hare. Khan and 14 others appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday following their arrest over the Easter weekend.

Initially, the police said the suspects faced a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder. However the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that all 15 faced charges of fraud, racketeering and corruption. To date, a total of 25 people were arrested linked to crimes at the University of Fort Hare, with some facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Fort Hare fleet manager Peet Roets was gunned down in May 2022. In January 2023, bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot and killed outside the University’s vice chancellor and principal Sakhela Buhlung’s house in what is believed to be a missed hit on the vice-chancellor. IOL previously reported that a bounty of R5 million was allegedly issued for the murder of VC Buhlungu; R350,000 for Roets, and R3 million for another senior university member. Among the arrested are taxi bosses from KZN and an a 31-year-old Eastern Cape cop Constable Lindokuhle Manjati.

The national police commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Fannie Masemola said a team was hard at work in getting to the bottom of who was behind fraud, corruption and the murders at the university. “They will continue to investigate and hunt those who are found to have had a hand in any wrongdoing,” Masemola said. “Our focus is to bring before court, a case that will be able to stand in court with all the evidence that has been collected by the team.”

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson said the matter was adjourned until Wednesday for a formal bail application and the 15 accused will remain behind bars. The accused are: Isaac Plaatjies, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Loius Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Gosain van der Haar, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Terrence Joubert, Bradley Conradie, Sarah Burger, Craig Retief, and Nthabiseng Makhoba. Khan who is the owner of The Pentagon Group, a private security agency based in KZN, was AKA’s bodyguard for years.