WATCH: AKA’s bodyguard believes murder mastermind remains at large

AKA’s bodyguard, Anwar Khan, says the seven men in police custody for the murder of the South African rapper were “small fish”, while he believes the mastermind was still at large. “The mastermind is not among them. You can see that. You can see that these are the small fish.

“We want to look at the mastermind, the one who actually hired these guys, in the eye. We want to see him go to prison,” he said. Khan owns The Pentagon Group, a private security agency that has provided close protection for the likes of TD Jakes, Joe Thomas and Chris Brown. Police in South Africa have arrested five men in connection with the murder of AKA and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The five suspects arrested in South Africa are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande. Two other men have been arrested in Eswatini; Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande. The five accused in SA have been remanded in custody following a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Wednesday’s appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for a bail application. Meanwhile, the brothers in Eswatini also remain in custody pending their next court appearance. Speaking to IOL moments after the matter was adjourned on Wednesday, Khan said he wanted justice for AKA.

“We see the suspects. We look at them. We see them appear in court and we have mixed feelings because at the end of the day what we want is justice for AKA. We want to make sure that these culprits don’t get away but are given the harshest sentence,” he said.

Anwar “Dog” Khan wants to look the mastermind who hired the hitmen in the eye. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Khan said he is also following the news of the two suspects implicated in the murders, who are currently in Eswatini and are concerned about the process to bring them back to SA. “It’s strange to see how the NPA has not started the extradition process. We are monitoring that very closely to see why this has not happened,” Khan said. According to Ramkisson-Kara, the extradition documents are being attended to.

“There will be no further comments on the matter. The Extradition Act provides all the time limits, processes and procedures and the NPA will be acting accordingly,” she told IOL. AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes was gunned down outside the Wish on Florida in Durban, in February last year. His friend, well-known celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also fatally wounded. AKA had stopped for supper with friends before heading off to Yugo, a nightclub only a short distance away.