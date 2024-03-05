Ndimande brothers arrested in Eswatini for AKA’s murder fear for their lives

The two Ndimande brothers who have been arrested in Eswatini for their alleged involvement in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, say they fear for their lives. Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were tracked down and arrested in Eswatini last week. They are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea respectively.

The murder accused appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to March 12. The Manzini Magistrate's Court is reportedly still waiting to receive extradition papers from our country's National Prosecuting Authority. The Ndimandes, along with Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande were fingered as the men who orchestrated AKA and Tibz’s murders.

The five men held in SA, are expected back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, AKA’s father Tony Forbes, is hopeful there would be more arrests, such as the “true mastermind”. “It’s as hard now, if not harder, dealing with the loss. It doesn’t become easier, and we expect it to be like that for a long time,” said Forbes Sr.