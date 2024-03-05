Brothers linked to AKA’s murder due back in eSwatini court

Two men, implicated in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, are expected back in the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were tracked down and arrested in eSwatini last week. They are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea respectively.

The brothers were traced to a hideout in Zone 4, just outside Mbabane, where they were arrested. Local authorities are working to have the men extradited to face charges here in South Africa. This brings the number of suspects arrested for AKA and Tibz’s murders to seven.

Last week, five men appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder (Forbes), murder (Motsoane), unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder. The five suspects who lined up in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week. Picture: NPA/Supplied The men; Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande are expected back in court on Wednesday for bail verification. SUPA MEGA, as he was known to his fans, was gunned down in Durban’s Florida Road on February 10, 2023, as he was leaving the Wish Restaurant. Motsoane was also murdered.