Two suspects charged for AKA’s murder, appear in court in connection with the murder of a Durban man

Two suspects who were charged with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been charged with the murder of another Durban man. Lindani Ndimande, 30, a taxi boss from Empangeni and 22-year-old Eddie Myeza, from uMlazi, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the murder of Mr Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was gunned down on March 6, 2023 at the Durban Botanic area in Berea. The motive for his killing is unknown at this stage, but there is speculation it could taxi-violence related. The matter was adjourned to March 18 for further investigation.

Myeza, who is unemployed was the first person to be arrested in the AKA murder. He was arrested on April 22, 2023, followed by Ndimande’s arrest on October 24, 2023. Ndimande was arrested while at the gym.

Police, this week revealed that while the suspects were linked to AKA and Tibs murder, they first charged them with parallel crimes they were linked to, until all the suspects in the AKA murder investigation were found and arrested. Seven people have officially been charged for the murder of the South African rapper and his friend which took place on February 10,2023. The other accused are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, a taxi boss from Mtubatuba on the KZN north coast who was arrested on December 14.

Followed by Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, who is alleged to be the co-ordinator of the hit and a businessman with mining interests in Limpopo and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, a businessman with farming interests in Camperdown. Two of the other accused are in eSwatini, yet to be extradited. The AKA and Tibs murder case will resume on March 6 for bail consideration.