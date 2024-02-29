AKA’s dad Tony Forbes yearns for ‘true mastermind’ after police nab seven for son’s murder

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, came face-to-face with his son’s alleged killers at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, saying he was hopeful there would be more arrests, such as the “true mastermind”. Despite the magistrate ordering that the accused remove their masks as they were appearing before an open court, he said he did not get a clear look as he was seated from the side and they were looking down.

“It’s as hard now, if not harder, dealing with the loss. It doesn’t become easier, and we expect it to be like that for a long time,” said Forbes Sr. Forbes’ son, the multi-award winning rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was gunned down in cold-blood a year ago on Durban’s popular Florida Road. AKA’s friend, and former manager, celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also shot dead during the melee.

Speaking outside court, Forbes Sr, who was accompanied by a bodyguard, told IOL News he did not believe the accused who was described as umdidiyeli wezinkabi - the co-ordinator of the alleged hitmen, was the mastermind. Forbes Sr said he believed it was still early on in the investigation with good evidence more would be revealed, especially the mastermind. “I think the police meant co-ordinator. Like an ops manager. I don’t think it stops with these people, I think it’s just the start. Will we ever get to the true mastermind, I don’t know,” said Forbes Sr. AKA’s dad said it had to be questioned who and for what motive, gave R800,000 to order a hit.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and KZN provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi sat next to Forbes Sr on the court benches. On Thursday, five of the seven men accused of killing AKA and Tibz, were officially charged with murder, among other charges. Two of the accused, who have not been named, were arrested over the weekend in eSwatini and are awaiting extradition. It is unknown how long the extradition proceedings will take.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Ndimande, 30; Eddie Myeza, 22; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29; face a total of 10 charges. They are also charged with two charges of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of unlawful possession of firearm, another count of unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder. Accused 2 and 4 - Ndimande and Gwabeni - are being represented by top Durban advocate Paul Jorgenson, who has also represented the corruption accused former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Forbes Sr, who has bleached his hair as his son often did during his high profile public career, said it has been a year without AKA but it doesn’t become easier. He said the rest of the family were dealing with the tragedy in their own way, describing Kairo, AKA’s 8-year-old daughter as resilient. The matter was postponed to March 6 for bail consideration.