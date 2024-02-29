Lawyered Up: AKA murder suspects get top Durban advocate to represent them

Two of the five men appearing in court today for the murders of South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane have hired top Durban attorney advocate Paul Jorgenson to represent them. Jorgenson confirmed to IOL in the hallways of the Durban Magistrate’s Court that he will represent two of the accused when their bail hearing gets underway on Thursday morning.

It was unclear exactly who Jorgenson would represent but he is under instruction from attorney Sizwe Cele. Jorgenson is representing former mayor eThekwini Zandile Gumede in the multimillion fraud case and is also involved in the R37 million Mhlathuze Water Board case in Richards Bay. National police minister Bheki Cele had also arrived at the Durban Magistrate's Court ahead of the high profile court appearance.

In a dramatic moment, Tony Forbes, the father of AKA also made his entrance into the court room where the suspects were expected to appear, garnering the attention of the media scrum and other court spectators. He took his place next to Cele. In total, seven people have been arrested for the murder of AKA and Tibz with two of the suspects currently in custody in eSwatini awaiting extradition.

The courthouse is abuzz at the anticipated appearance of the five men all aged below 36. AKA’s father, Tony Forbes arrives in court for the appearance of the five suspects accused of killing his son. Picture: Jolene Marriah-Maharaj. The arrests, which culminated in the apprehension of the seventh suspect just this Wednesday, have been part of an extensive investigation led by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Minister Cele. They have praised the investigative team's efforts, which involved tracking down six individuals connected to the murder and seizing cars and firearms related to the hit.