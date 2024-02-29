AKA’s alleged killers expected to appear in court on Thursday morning

All eyes will be on the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning as five of the seven people charged with the murder of South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tibz, real name, Tebello Motsoane are expected to make their first appearance. The suspects, reportedly aged 36 and below, were arrested over the past few months culminating in the seventh suspect being arrested less than on Wednesday.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, Durban on February 10, 2023. The “co-ordinator” of the hit, who allegedly hired the people and did the payments handed himself over to police on Tuesday. Two other suspects, arrested in Eswatini over the weekend, still have to be extradited to South Africa.

A time frame has not been placed on the extradition process and according to experts could take up to a year. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, together with Police Minister Bheki Cele this week unveiled the SA Police Services’ investigation, saying they never revealed aspects of the investigations until all the suspects were apprehended. They have not ruled out any further arrests.

It is unclear if the Forbes family will be at court this morning. In chilling revelations, police said the day AKA was killed a spotter followed him from King Shaka International Airport to his hotel and thereafter to the restaurant. Another spotter was inside the Wish restaurant.