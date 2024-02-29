Case against five men accused of killing AKA and Tibz postponed

The case against five men accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was postponed in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The case was postponed to March 6 during their brief appearance.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Ndimande, 30; Eddie Myeza, 22; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29; face a total of 10 charges. The charges include murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Ndimande and Gwabeni are both being represented by top Durban attorney advocate Paul Jorgenson.

Two of the accused were arrested in Eswatini and have not yet been extradited. The State said while the extradition process has started, there was no time frame as to when they will be South Africa. The magistrate asked the accused why they covered their faces, reminding them that they were in an open court. AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, was in court as well as Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, Durban on February 10, 2023. The “co-ordinator” of the hit, who allegedly hired the people and did the payments handed himself over to police on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, together with Cele this week unveiled the SA Police Services’ investigation, saying they never revealed aspects of the investigations until all the suspects were apprehended.

They have not ruled out any further arrests. Police said the day AKA was killed a spotter followed him from King Shaka International Airport to his hotel and thereafter to the restaurant. Another spotter was inside the Wish restaurant.